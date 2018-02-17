Top-seeded Greenville boys win ‘D’ South tournament opener

February 17, 2018 3:51 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — Top-seeded Greenville manufactured a 16-point first-quarter lead on Saturday, cruising to a 56-22 Class D South boys basketball quarterfinal victory over No. 8 Rangeley at the Augusta Civic Center.

Connor DiAngelo and Devin Boone connected for 14 points each to propel Greenville (17-2), which faces No. 5 Seacoast Christian of South Berwick in next Wednesday’s 11:30 a.m. semifinal in Augusta.

Evan Bjork contributed nine points for Greenville.

Kyle Larochelle and Kenny Thompson led the way for Rangeley (9-10).

Valley 45, Temple 44

At the Augusta Civic Center, Joey Thomas connected for 23 points to help the second-seeded Cavaliers hold off the No. 7 Bereans.

Josh Brown netted eight points for Valley of Bingham (14-5), which advances to play the Gould Academy-Pine Tree Academy winner in Wednesday’s 10 a.m. semifinal in Augusta.

The Cavaliers bounced back after spotting the Bereans a 15-2 first-quarter lead.

Nick Blaisdell paced Temple Academy of Waterville (9-10) with 12 points and Ilija Ikovic posted 11 points.

Seacoast Christian 78, Forest Hills 67

At the Augusta Civic Center, Seacoast Christian of South Berwick outscored Forest Hills 20-12 in the second quarter to set the tone for a Class D South victory.

Marlon Bernardo led No. 5 Seacoast Christian (12-7) with 20 points and Jesse Towne tallied 19 points. Ian Condon and Jet Archer provided 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Seacoast Christian plays the winner of the Greenville-Rangeley game at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Hunter Cassidy paced No 4 Forest Hills of Jackman (13-6) with a game-leading 23 points. Brandon Gilboe posted 19 points, Jacob Rivas scored 15 and Kenn Vito Cruz added 10.

Temple Acad. 56, Islesboro 32

At the Augusta Civic Center, the 23-point performance of Deleyni Carr carried the third-seeded Bereans to a quarterfinal win over the No. 6 Vikings.

Daphne Labbe scored 10 points and Selam Heinrich provided nine for Temple Academy of Waterville (12-7).

Islesboro (4-10) was paced by Kiesha Scott’s 18 points and 10 from Emily Lau.