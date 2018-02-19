Tourney Time
February 20, 2018
Tourney Time Latest News | Poll Questions | Tourney Time 2018 | Richard Gates | Winter Olympics
Tourney Time

SA girls cruise past Jonesport-Beals in ‘D’ quarterfinal

Gabor Degre | BDN
Southern Aroostook High School’s Kacy Daggett (left) drives past Jonesport-Beals High School’s Lydia Alley during the Girl’s Class C quarterfinal game during the 2018 State Tournament at the Cross Insurance center in Bangor Monday.
By Joseph Cyr, Staff Writer

BANGOR, Maine — The Southern Aroostook girls basketball team showed all the makings of a team with its sights set on a championship Monday afternoon as the No. 1 Warriors cruised past No. 9 Jonesport-Beals 71-39 in a Class D North quarterfinal.

Southern Aroostook (17-2 overall) used a swarming defense to force multiple Royals turnovers and converted those turnovers into points early and often.

With the victory, Southern Aroostook moves on to face a familiar foe, Katahdin, in the semifinals Thursday at 3:35 p.m. No. 5 Katahdin (11-8) advanced to the semifinals with a 23-21 victory over No. 4 Shead of Eastport earlier in the day.

Jonesport-Beals ends its season with a 9-11 record.

Southern Aroostook and Katahdin met twice during the regular season, with the Warriors winning both (70-26 at Stacyville and 57-25 in Dyer Brook).

In Monday’s game, the Warriors had a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures. Kassidy Mathers and Makaelyn Porter each had 16 points, while Kacy Daggett added 14 and Sydney Brewer chipped in 11.

Jonesport-Beals was paced by Kaylee Ireland’s 13 points and Alexsis Sprowl’s 11.

Jonesport-Beals never led in Monday’s contest, but played competitively with the Warriors for the first half.

“I give credit to Jonesport-Beals because they played a great game,” Southern Aroostook coach Cliff Urquhart said.

After Southern Aroostook bolted to a 21-11 lead to end the first quarter, Jonesport-Beals cut the lead to four at one point in the second period (25-21). The Warriors then went on a 13-3 run to end the half with a comfortable 38-24 lead.

In the second half, the Warriors made a few adjustments on defense, and the results paid dividends on offense.

“We were flying by people on defense, which created some five-on-three opportunities (for Jonesport),” coach Urquhart said. “Once we started closing out and staying on our feet, we did a lot better defensively.”

In the second half, the Warriors moved Daggett, a 5-foot, 10-inch freshman forward, from the perimeter to the low post and she collected eight second-half points, mostly from the low post or offensive putbacks.

“I thought we shot the ball better in the second half and did a much better job rebounding,” coach Urquhart said.

