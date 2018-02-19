Schenck boys overwhelm GHCA in D North quarterfinal

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times | BDN Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times | BDN

By Kevin Sjoberg,Staff Writer • February 19, 2018 9:07 pm

Updated: February 19, 2018 11:35 pm

BANGOR, Maine — The quickness of the Schenck Wolverines caused problems all night long for the Greater Houlton Christian Academy boys in Monday night’s Class D North quarterfinal.

The East Millinocket-based Wolverines forced 15 first-half turnovers and held GHCA to two first-half field goals, shutting them out over the final 11 minutes of the half, in racing out to a 24-8 lead at intermission. They settled for a 54-30 victory.

No. 5 Schenck (9-10) advances to play either Woodland or Bangor Christian in the semifinals at 8:35 p.m. Thursday.

GHCA, the fourth seed, ended up with a 12-6 record.

Schenck started out with a man-to-man defense and then switched to a 1-3-1 halfcourt zone, which was employed during the second quarter and was particularly effective as it forced nine miscues.

“I teach everything going,” Schenck coach Darrick Thompson said regarding the variety of defenses the Wolverines rely upon. “You never know when you’re going to need something. The 1-3-1 is something we didn’t even practice, but it’s my old staple and it sped them up and turned them over, and ultimately that is what sealed it.”

The Wolverines outscored the Eagles in the second period, 15-2, with Riley Dionne scoring six of his 10 points during the run.

GHCA’s Cole Winslow scored the first seven points in the opening two minutes of the third quarter to draw his team within nine (24-15), but Schenck quickly regained control as Dionne began a 14-2 spurt with a layup and finished it with another with 1:15 left in the third, giving his team a 38-17 lead.

Dionne, who was coming back from a flu that kept him out of school for multiple days last week, recovered enough to be a matchup problem for the Eagles’ defense throughout. He was able to penetrate into the lane with ease and hit numerous layups, resulting in a game-high 22 points.

“He’s our senior leader and our motor out there,” Thompson said.

Schenck’s Travis Thompson battled foul trouble throughout but also was in double figures with 12 points.

GHCA, which committed a total of 26 turnovers and shot just 11 for 39 from the field, was led by Winslow’s 12 points.

