Greenville girls beat Seacoast Christian, advance to ‘D’ South semifinals
Josh O'Donnell | BDN
Halle Pelletier of Greenville drives past Seacoast Christian's Katie Pilkington (13) during Tuesday's Class D South quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.
Josh O'Donnell | BDN
Seacoast Christian and Greenville squared off in a Class D South girls quarterfinal on Tuesday at the Augusta Civic Center. The Lakers won 44-28.
Josh O'Donnell | BDN
Vinalhaven's Ashlyn Littlefield (right) shoots over Valley defenders Alexis Davis (left) and Kendra Sweet during their Class D South quarterfinal in Augusta on Tuesday.
Josh O'Donnell | BDN
Vinalhaven coach Sandy Nelson (center, in red) talks with her team during a break in the action from Tuesday's Class D South quarterfinal game at the Augusta Civic Center.
AUGUSTA, Maine — Halle Pelletier scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to help fourth-seeded Greenville earn a 44-28 Class D South girls basketball victory over No. 5 Seacoast Christian of South Berwick at the Augusta Civic Center.
Jessica Pomerleau netted 12 points and Morgan Noyes scored 10 for the Lakers (10-9), who advance to play No. 1 Vinalhaven (19-0) in an 11:30 a.m. semifinal on Thursday.
Allyson Akerberg and Abigail Wirling led Seacoast Christian with eight and seven points, respectively.
Comments