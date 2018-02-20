Tourney Time
February 21, 2018
Tourney Time

Greenville girls beat Seacoast Christian, advance to ‘D’ South semifinals

    Halle Pelletier of Greenville drives past Seacoast Christian's Katie Pilkington (13) during Tuesday's Class D South quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.
    Seacoast Christian and Greenville squared off in a Class D South girls quarterfinal on Tuesday at the Augusta Civic Center. The Lakers won 44-28.
    Vinalhaven's Ashlyn Littlefield (right) shoots over Valley defenders Alexis Davis (left) and Kendra Sweet during their Class D South quarterfinal in Augusta on Tuesday.
    Vinalhaven coach Sandy Nelson (center, in red) talks with her team during a break in the action from Tuesday's Class D South quarterfinal game at the Augusta Civic Center.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Halle Pelletier scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to help fourth-seeded Greenville earn a 44-28 Class D South girls basketball victory over No. 5 Seacoast Christian of South Berwick at the Augusta Civic Center.

Jessica Pomerleau netted 12 points and Morgan Noyes scored 10 for the Lakers (10-9), who advance to play No. 1 Vinalhaven (19-0) in an 11:30 a.m. semifinal on Thursday.

Allyson Akerberg and Abigail Wirling led Seacoast Christian with eight and seven points, respectively.

[2018 Maine high school basketball tournament brackets]

Vinalhaven 62, Valley 26

At the Augusta Civic Center, Ashlyn Littlefield scored 15 points as the top-seeded Vikings cruised into the semifinals.

Gilleyanne Davis-Oakes netted 13 points and Paige Dennison scored 12 for Vinalhaven (19-0).

Kendra Sweet led Valley of Bingham (6-13) with 11 points.

 

