Greenville girls beat Seacoast Christian, advance to ‘D’ South semifinals

Josh O'Donnell | BDN Josh O'Donnell | BDN

Josh O'Donnell | BDN Josh O'Donnell | BDN

Josh O'Donnell | BDN Josh O'Donnell | BDN

Josh O'Donnell | BDN Josh O'Donnell | BDN

February 20, 2018 6:04 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — Halle Pelletier scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to help fourth-seeded Greenville earn a 44-28 Class D South girls basketball victory over No. 5 Seacoast Christian of South Berwick at the Augusta Civic Center.

Jessica Pomerleau netted 12 points and Morgan Noyes scored 10 for the Lakers (10-9), who advance to play No. 1 Vinalhaven (19-0) in an 11:30 a.m. semifinal on Thursday.

Allyson Akerberg and Abigail Wirling led Seacoast Christian with eight and seven points, respectively.

[2018 Maine high school basketball tournament brackets]

Vinalhaven 62, Valley 26

At the Augusta Civic Center, Ashlyn Littlefield scored 15 points as the top-seeded Vikings cruised into the semifinals.

Gilleyanne Davis-Oakes netted 13 points and Paige Dennison scored 12 for Vinalhaven (19-0).

Kendra Sweet led Valley of Bingham (6-13) with 11 points.