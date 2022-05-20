Today is Friday. Patches of fog will give way to mid-60s temperatures in the north and high 50s temperatures in the south with partly cloudy skies across the state. See what else is in store this weekend here. Here’s a closer look at our current gas prices. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 791 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll remains at 2,337.

The former governor’s continued opposition to the checks has him standing apart from members of his own party in the State House.

In a severe housing crisis, many Maine renters do not have much to pick from and could find themselves in a difficult situation.

PLUS: Read our ongoing coverage of Maine housing and real estate

PFAS have been linked to liver damage, thyroid disease, decreased fertility, high cholesterol, obesity, hormone suppression and cancer.

ALSO: What you should know about PFAS in Maine

The smalltooth sawfish is so rare, there may be as many as 5,000 or as few as 200 of the endangered fish remaining in the world.

Thomas Bonfanti’s trial is expected to go at least two weeks with multiple witnesses being called by the state.

Dannel Malloy has faced votes of no confidence from faculty members at three of UMaine system’s seven universities since last week.

Seafaring history is more than ships and sailors.

Since springtime potholes can cost Maine towns thousands of dollars to maintain, the sidewalk machine roller could be a cost-cutting solution.

A village of 1,200 near the western shore of Sebago Lake is the most competitive place to buy a home in Maine, a recent study found.

Hampden pitcher Danielle Masterson has struck out 136 hitters in 67 innings, an average of 2.03 strikeouts per inning.

“I’ve yet to meet anyone who has turned their nose up to a beautiful lump of meat smoked to perfection with care and attention.”

“If any rural community can get behind community composting, it’s the Blue Hill Peninsula.”

In other Maine news …

Rising costs have Old Town-area communities considering a regional ambulance service

Attorney for man accused of threatening to kill Jews asks if jurors can be impartial after Buffalo shooting

Winterport principal will become superintendent of Hampden-area schools

Maine removes LGBTQ teaching video assailed in Republican ad

Winterport principal will become superintendent of Hampden-area schools

Home sales dipped for 3rd month in a row as prices rose

I made a big mistake with my backyard bird feeder

Danielle Masterson strikes out 19 in Hampden softball’s shutout of Bangor

Alewives make return to Maine lake after 2-century absence

Mainers warned of hitchhiking browntail moth caterpillars

More articles from the BDN