The principal of Samuel L. Wagner Middle School in Winterport will become the superintendent of Regional School Unit 22 in Hampden on July 1.

Nicholas Raymond will replace Regan Nickels as RSU 22 superintendent after the school board unanimously approved his hiring on Wednesday night, district spokesperson Nikki Knupp said.

Nickels announced in March that she would step down as superintendent at the end of the school year to become superintendent of Sequim schools in Washington.

Raymond has been principal of Wagner since July 2021, Knupp said. He began his education career at then-School Administrative District 22 in 2003 as a math teacher then returned in 2012 to become assistant principal of Wagner.

“Our students, faculty and staff are committed to becoming the best they can be, and I am fortunate to be part of that journey,” Raymond said. “I’m passionate

about our district and humbled to have the opportunity to lead such an incredible team.”

