Hampden Academy senior righthander Danielle Masterson struck out 18 in a 1-0 loss to defending state Class A champion Skowhegan a week ago.

She one-upped herself on Wednesday night.

Masterson struck out 19, including 16 of the first 17 hitters she faced, and finished with a one-hitter as the Broncos beat Bangor 2-0 at the Bangor High School field.

Emmie Streams’ lead-off triple over left fielder Charlee Chute’s head in the fourth inning was the only hit off Masterson. Streams also drew a two-out walk in the sixth and she was the only Ram to reach base.

Besides Streams, Kristen Gerrish and Ashley Schultz were the only other Rams to put the ball in play as Masterson completely dominated the Bangor lineup.

The Husson University-bound Masterson threw only 93 pitches, 68 for strikes. She walked one.

“Her rise ball looks real good and then it’s not there any more,” said Bangor senior pitcher Lane Barron, who also turned in a gem herself.

Barron allowed three hits and just one earned run with 10 strikeouts and no walks. She threw 101 pitches of which 73 were strikes.

Hampden Academy improved to 8-3 and it is the most regular season wins by a Broncos team since the 2012 team went 8-8.

Bangor fell to 7-4, including two losses to Hampden Academy.

Pivotal play: Hampden scored the only run it needed in the top of the fifth.

Charlee Chute struck out to open the inning but reached first when the first baseman dropped the catcher’s throw after the ball had hit the dirt when she swung and missed on strike three.

She moved to second on a passed ball and to third on a groundout before Emily Bishop picked up the RBI on a grounder to shortstop that was bobbled.

Big takeaway: Masterson gives Hampden Academy a very good chance to win every time she takes the circle. Her three losses were a pair of 1-0 setbacks at the hands of Skowhegan and a 2-0 loss to Oxford Hills of South Paris in which she pitched a no-hitter.

If Bangor is going to contend, it has to improve at the plate. The Rams have been held to three runs or less in six of their 11 games and have scored four in two others.

What’s up next: Both teams return to action on Friday. Hampden Academy hosts Class B Hermon at 4:15 p.m. and Bangor entertains Oxford Hills at 7 p.m.

More articles from the BDN