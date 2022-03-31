Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 50s from north to south, with a chance for rain, sleet or a wintry mix in the north and mostly cloudy skies in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 291 more COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,201. Check out our tracker for more information.

After the FDA authorized a coronavirus booster for at-risk people and people over the age of 50, you may be wondering if you are eligible for a booster. Check out our quiz to see if you should get another booster.





The rise of the stealth omicron variant comes as Maine’s reductions in cases and hospitalizations have largely stalled out.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has played a key role in bringing child pornography offenders to police attention.

The Bangor Mall’s owners claim that the city overvalued the property by about $21.9 million in 2020 and $8 million in 2021.

Niles Parker has served as the executive director of Bangor’s beloved Maine Discovery Museum for more than a decade.

More people kill themselves with firearms per capita in the Portland metro area than other large population centers in the Northeast, including Boston.

The news that twins Cooper and Ace Flagg would be attending a competitive sports academy in Florida was met with mixed emotions.

The new theory could help explain how the fire seemed to move around the structure so fast.

The training center will teach mariners to fight fires in ship-like conditions, and will be the only facility of its kind in eastern Maine.

That makes her the first Republican to indicate support for Ketanji Brown Jackson.

A committee voted to recommend the Legislature pass a bill to launch an expanded review of the Maine National Guard’s handling of sexual abuse.

The Maine House gave initial approval on Tuesday to a bill dealing with “solitary confinement” in Maine prisons.

After seeing a revenue increase of more than half a million dollars from 2019 to 2021, the airport is on track to make record profit in 2022.

