Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 50s from north to south, with a chance for rain, sleet or a wintry mix in the north and mostly cloudy skies in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 291 more COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,201. Check out our tracker for more information.
After the FDA authorized a coronavirus booster for at-risk people and people over the age of 50, you may be wondering if you are eligible for a booster. Check out our quiz to see if you should get another booster.
A more contagious version of omicron is rising quickly in Maine
The rise of the stealth omicron variant comes as Maine’s reductions in cases and hospitalizations have largely stalled out.
Tip that started Eliot Cutler probe was one of 1,200 Maine received last year from national group
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has played a key role in bringing child pornography offenders to police attention.
Bangor would have to refund mall owners $700K if state tax appeals succeed
The Bangor Mall’s owners claim that the city overvalued the property by about $21.9 million in 2020 and $8 million in 2021.
Maine Discovery Museum’s executive director will step down in May
Niles Parker has served as the executive director of Bangor’s beloved Maine Discovery Museum for more than a decade.
Portland has few gun homicides but its gun death rate remains high
More people kill themselves with firearms per capita in the Portland metro area than other large population centers in the Northeast, including Boston.
Flagg twins’ quest for improvement is not an indictment of Maine high school basketball
The news that twins Cooper and Ace Flagg would be attending a competitive sports academy in Florida was met with mixed emotions.
Belfast potato processor fire started near fryolator and conveyor belt
The new theory could help explain how the fire seemed to move around the structure so fast.
Bucksport’s maritime firefighter training center to finally start construction after pandemic delays
The training center will teach mariners to fight fires in ship-like conditions, and will be the only facility of its kind in eastern Maine.
Susan Collins is 1st Senate Republican to back Joe Biden’s high-court nominee
That makes her the first Republican to indicate support for Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Lawmakers want to add criminal probe to review of sexual assaults in Maine National Guard
A committee voted to recommend the Legislature pass a bill to launch an expanded review of the Maine National Guard’s handling of sexual abuse.
Maine lawmakers still at loggerheads over definition of ‘solitary confinement’
The Maine House gave initial approval on Tuesday to a bill dealing with “solitary confinement” in Maine prisons.
Presque Isle airport sees revenues above 2019 levels despite the pandemic
After seeing a revenue increase of more than half a million dollars from 2019 to 2021, the airport is on track to make record profit in 2022.
In other Maine news …
Replacing Andre Miller among new UMaine football coach’s primary goals this spring
This midcoast school has been closed for a month but not because of COVID
A new gathering spot for seniors in Brewer has opened its doors
Look for this breeder certification when purchasing chicks amid the avian flu outbreak
Former UMaine All-American a free agent after contract expires with Super Bowl champion Rams
Maine lawmakers OK bill to ensure student transcript access
Maine politicians ask feds for more time to comply with lobster gear restrictions
2 Holden-area school leaders will step down
Gorham adds cameras to school buses to avoid illegal passing
4 Irish siblings salute warship that’ll bear brother’s name
Fire that destroyed part of Bluenose Inn started by electrical issue