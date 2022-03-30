Two top administrators in the school district that serves Holden, Clifton and Eddington resigned this week, joining a handful of other Bangor-area school officials who have announced plans to step down in recent months.

Superintendent Susan Smith gave a 60-day notice to the Regional School Unit 63 board at its Monday night meeting. The board accepted her resignation after discussing it in executive session, Smith said.

Susan Smith will step down as the Superintendent of RSU 63 in Holden at the end of May. Credit: Courtesy of Susan Smith/ RSU 63

Principal Ashley Allen of the Holbrook Middle School submitted her resignation Tuesday evening, Smith said.

Smith said she will step down at the end of May, and Allen will stay on until the school year ends on June 13.

Smith had served as an educator in RSU 63 for 10 years, including the last six as superintendent. She also serves as the district’s director of instruction and curriculum.

The district has elementary schools in Holden and Eddington in addition to the Holbrook School, which is in Holden. High school students from the three towns can choose among area schools.

Smith said she was proud to have worked with RSU 63 staff as they ensured students’ mental health and physical wellbeing, provided transportation to homeless students so they could receive a stable education and implemented pandemic mitigation policies.

The staff “do these things because they care deeply about our students. It has been an honor to work with them over the past 10 years and I thank them for their dedication and service to our communities,” Smith said.

“However, it has become clear to me that, at this time, the district needs a different superintendent.”

Smith and Allen join other Bangor-area educators who have resigned in recent weeks.

Jim Chasse will step down as Hermon superintendent at the end of this week, while Regan Nickels announced last week that she would leave Hampden-area RSU 22 in July to move to Sequim, Washington, and become superintendent of that school district.

David Walker will also retire as superintendent of RSU 34 in the Old Town area on June 30. Matthew Cyr, the current Veazie superintendent, will succeed him.