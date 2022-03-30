COVID-19 booster eligibility has become more complicated in recent days with federal officials looking to stave off another spike two years into the pandemic.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an additional booster for people over 50 or those with weaker immune systems over the age of 12 on Tuesday. It means anyone who is up to date on their shots and fits that criteria is now recommended to get an additional dose four months after their last shot.

But there are also additional guidelines based on which shots you got and the resulting immunity you have. The new information comes as Maine and the rest of the country are coming out of a record-breaking surge spurred by the omicron variant. But another variant of that disease is driving cases up in Europe and has become the dominant strain in the U.S., leading to fears that another surge is on the way.





Take our short quiz to help determine whether another shot is right for you now.