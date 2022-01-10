Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the teens to high 20s north to south with sunshine expected statewide. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will update COVID-19 data since Saturday by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Check out our tracker for more information.

Maine is seeing COVID-19 infections climbing steadily among older people so far this month.





Bangor has no plans to follow the lead of Portland and Brunswick in passing a local mask requirement amid the escalating spread of the omicron variant.

As more Mainers confront the virus, here is what to do and avoid doing if you test positive.

The spreading virus, occasional restaurant closures and ongoing staffing shortages are adding more financial stress on top of already reduced business hours, supply chain issues and rising costs.

Bangor-area schools already have begun to see a rise in COVID-19 cases in the week since students returned from their winter break.

Communities that stopped recycling are staking their hopes of reviving the practice on a new buyer coming in and restarting the Coastal Resources of Maine plant.

Unknowingly suffering from COVID-19, Chris Richards shook off illness, exhaustion and stormy weather to experience one of his greatest thrills in the woods.

Even experienced secondhand sellers have noticed an increased demand as the pandemic disrupted the supply chain.

A channel buoy duet is just one of many expressive moments Dianne Ballon captured last summer.

Construction on the bridge began in September. The new bridge is targeted for completion in 2023.

In other Maine news …

Bangor woman dies in Maine Correctional Center

Aroostook County man dies in Arundel crash

Wrong-way driver on Maine Turnpike causes multiple crashes

Portland city councilor says he’s getting threats after vote on indoor mask mandate

Trial of Auburn man accused of killing Alaska woman starts Monday

Stony Brook opens with 14-0 run to beat UMaine basketball women

Midcoast school district staff will soon be able to administer life-saving Narcan