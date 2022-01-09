A Virginia woman was charged with OUI after driving the wrong way on the Maine Turnpike Saturday night, according to officials.

Charity Reynolds, 45, who was on bail for OUI, was charged with violating conditions of release, OUI and driving to endanger, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Augusta Communications Center received reports of a gray Subaru, driven by Reynolds, northbound in the southbound lane at mile marker 22 in Wells. Reynolds made it to the Kennebunk Service Plaza where she struck a white BMW sedan head-on, Moss said.

A southbound Hyundai SUV then struck the white BMW.

Reynolds attempted to make a U-turn on the Turnpike before getting stuck at the plaza. It was later revealed that she had hit another vehicle in Wells earlier on, Moss said.

The drivers suffered minor injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.