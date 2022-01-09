A Benedicta man died after a head-on crash in Arundel Saturday afternoon.

Christopher Rush, 66, was westbound in a 2009 Hyundai Sonata on Old Post Road when he was hit head-on by a 2003 Lexus LS430 — driven by Joann Lapalme, 64, of Kennebunkport — as she was turning eastbound onto the road from Log Cabin Road, according to the York County Sheriff’s Department.

Rush, his passenger — 29-year-old Isiah Rush — and Lapalme were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland where Christopher Rush later died, officials said. Isiah Rush’s and Lapalme’s conditions are unknown.





The crash is under investigation.