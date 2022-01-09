A Bangor woman serving 50 years for slaying her husband in a bathtub in 2011 died Saturday night at the Maine State Prison, officials said.

Roxanne Jeskey, 58, died around 8:35 p.m. and her death was attended by medical personnel, according to Anna Black, the Maine Department of Corrections’ director of government affairs.

In 2014, Roxanne Jeskey was found guilty of both intentional and knowing murder and depraved indifference murder in connection with the death of her 53-year-old husband, Richard “Rick” Jeskey on June 12 or 13, 2011.





The cause of her death was not released.