Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low teens to high 20s from north to south, with sunny skies and gusty winds adding a bite to the air throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Five more Mainers have died and another 1,462 coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,468. Check out our tracker for more information.

U.S. health regulators on Wednesday authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus.





Lab results from last week showed that omicron cases accounted for roughly 3 percent of total cases in the state. But it appears that it is spreading rapidly and will crowd out other variants.

PLUS: Researchers forecast omicron surge, but variant may be less deadly

Scientists believe that only one of the three approved monoclonal antibody treatments effectively fights infection in omicron patients.

MORE: Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say

The number of travelers on the Maine Turnpike is projected to remain 9 percent below pre-pandemic levels.

A spot “where everybody knows your name” is a good place to be, and the new owner of the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center wants to create just that kind of feeling.

The University Inn on College Avenue closed, as of Monday, “for good,” owner Tracey Whitten said in a video posted on the Inn’s Facebook page.

Pet owners are spending more for holiday treats and toys this year, with seasonal plush toys and special treats topping many Mainers’ lists, local pet shops say.

The 2nd District congressman supports parts of the plan, including child care funding and allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.

The money will supplement $90 million the Harold Alfond Foundation gave the institution 14 months ago to upgrade all of their athletic facilities on campus.

