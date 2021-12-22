United Airlines on Wednesday announced plans to temporarily suspend 12 of its routes to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., next year, including its route from Bangor.

United said that its daily service from Bangor International Airport to Dulles will be suspended beginning in March, alongside flights from Philadelphia, Erie, State College, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, all in Pennsylvania.; Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina.; and Ithaca, New York.

Five additional routes from other cities are also expected to be suspended in the coming weeks. The airline previously suspended its flights from Manchester, New Hampshire, to Washington as well.

United cited an ongoing shortage of regional route pilots able to complete the scheduled flights, but stated that none of the suspensions are suspected to be permanent, and most routes should be restored by 2023.

United, Delta and American have all experienced challenges with a nationwide shortage of pilots over the past year. United CEO Scott Kirby said more than 100 flights were grounded by its regional affiliates, and officials from both American and Delta say they have experienced hiring challenges as well.

The Bangor airport won’t lose all service to the nation’s capital, however. American Airlines still offers regular service from Bangor International Airport to Ronald Reagan International Airport in Washington.