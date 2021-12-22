This story will be updated.

Five more Mainers have died and another 1,462 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, Maine health officials said Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 139,421, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 137,959 on Tuesday.

Of those, 100,069 have been confirmed positive, while 39,352 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Two men and three women in their 60s, 70s and 80s from Androscoggin, Aroostook, Hancock, Kennebec and Knox counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,468.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 14,048. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 13,861 on Tuesday.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 10.92 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,041.70.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 934.1, down from 939.1 the day before, down from 1,071.9 a week ago and up from 669.6 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,336 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 24.93 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (14,924), Aroostook (6,850), Cumberland (27,074), Franklin (3,572), Hancock (4,185), Kennebec (13,761), Knox (2,827), Lincoln (2,603), Oxford (7,331), Penobscot (16,604), Piscataquis (1,919), Sagadahoc (2,832), Somerset (6,144), Waldo (3,371), Washington (2,699) and York (22,724) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 5,959 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 951,901 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 74.3 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 51,274,973 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 810,164 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.