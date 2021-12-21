This story will be updated.

Maine on Tuesday recorded 1,559 coronavirus cases and another 22 deaths since the weekend.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 137,959, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 136,400 on Saturday.





Of those, 98,955 have been confirmed positive, while 39,004were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Nine Androscoggin County residents, and Aroostook County Resident, a Franklin County resident, a Hancock County resident, two Kennebec County residents, a Knox County resident, an Oxford County resident, a Penobscot County resident, a Piscataquis County resident, two Sagadahoc County residents and two York County residents have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,463.

Of those, two were between 30 and 39 years old; one was between 40 and 49 years old; one was between 50 and 59 years old; three were between 60 and 69 years old; two were between 70 and 79 years old; and six were age 80 or older. Six deaths reported over the weekend were identified as deaths that occurred between Nov. 12, 2021 and Nov. 27, 2021.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 13,861. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 13,282 on Saturday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 11.65 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,030.77.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 940.1, up from 914.4 the day before, down from 1,039.1 a week ago and up 685.6 from a month ago. That average peaked on Dec. 14 at 1,071.7.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 3,327 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 380 are currently hospitalized, with 130 in critical care and 64 on a ventilator. Overall, 53 out of 377 critical care beds and 177 out of 310 ventilators are available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 24.86 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (9,749), Aroostook (4,615), Cumberland (20,187), Franklin (2,940), Hancock (3,098), Kennebec (8,056), Knox (2,529), Lincoln (2,140), Oxford (5,322), Penobscot (11,029), Piscataquis (954), Sagadahoc (2,117), Somerset (4,235), Waldo (2,578), Washington (1,378) and York (10,027) counties. Information about where one additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 10,334 vaccine doses were administered between Saturday and Tuesday. As of Tuesday, 950,287 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 74.2 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 51,100,799 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 807,952 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.