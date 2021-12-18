Eleven more Mainers have died and another 1,080 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, Maine health officials said Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 136,400 according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 135,320 on Friday.

Of those, 97,789 have been confirmed positive, while 38,611 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.





The statewide death toll now stands at 1,441.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 13,282. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 13,078 on Friday.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 8.07 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1019.12.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 914.7, up from 905.3 on Friday, down from 982 a week ago and up from 413.9 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,309 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Additional information about those hospitalizations was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 24.48 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (14,588), Aroostook (6,728), Cumberland (26,665), Franklin (3,484), Hancock (4,101), Kennebec (13,431), Knox (2,711), Lincoln (2,493), Oxford (7,175), Penobscot (16,193), Piscataquis (1,888), Sagadahoc (2,786), Somerset (6,029), Waldo (3,275), Washington (2,655) and York (22,194) counties. Information about where an additional four cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 5,030 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Saturday, 948,495 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 74.06 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 50,706,733 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 805,823 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.