An inn that has been in business for nearly 60 years in Orono has closed.

The University Inn on College Avenue closed, as of Monday, “for good,” owner Tracey Whitten said in a video posted on the Inn’s Facebook page.

Whitten has owned the inn for the last 21 years and also owns the Black Bear Inn and Conference Center off Stillwater Avenue in Orono. The inn opened in 1963 as the University Motor Inn, according to the inn’s website.





“We’re closing our doors for good,” Whitten said in the video. “It has been a really awesome 21 years. It’s just been a really great ride for us here.”

Whitten didn’t explain in the video why the inn is closing, but asked people to continue to support the Black Bear Inn and Conference Center.

“With hard times comes growth and insight and inspiration,” Whitten said with tears in her eyes.

In the video, Whitten said the staff took the news “as best they could,” and some guests were confused.

As of Wednesday morning, the sign outside the inn said it was closed and the parking lot was empty.