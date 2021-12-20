Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s, with partly cloudy skies in the south, and clear skies and temperatures in the mid 20s to the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The latest data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 cases will be released by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Check out our tracker for more information.

Canada has reinstated it’s coronavirus testing protocol for visits under 72 hours, which will start Tuesday — just days before Christmas.





Five samples of PCR tests from Penobscot County showed that the omicron variant is present in Maine.

PLUS: What scientists know so far about the omicron variant

With little appetite across the political spectrum for the return of mask mandates or other mitigation measures that marked 2020, the political fight has been around a health care worker vaccine mandate.

Some advocates say the Baxter Compensation Authority not only helped the state of Maine take accountability for one of the deepest injustices in its history, it helped achieve steady policy changes affecting people with disabilities going forward.

Millinocket residents and officials said the events of a tumultuous period a year ago are largely behind them as a neighboring municipality has taken on policing services for the town.

This is the latest of several solar installations built in Aroostook County in recent months, and is in line with a statewide push to develop renewable energy projects.

Residents have balked at the proposal, saying it would be a tax burden and simply another road for drivers to speed on.

Monkfish are so ugly, they make the humble, spotty-and-bewhiskered codfish seem handsome by comparison.

