NORTH HAVEN, Maine — A series of grants to support theater organizations will help grow performance arts in rural parts of the state.

The Maine Community Foundation said it has awarded $93,000 to 30 groups around the state. One of the grants will go to Waterman’s Community Center to help with an anniversary production of “Islands,” a musical portrayal of North Haven.

Another grant will go to Stage East to establish a group of trained theater artists in Washington County. Another will help Acorn Productions produce the 2022 Maine Playwrights Festival.





The grants are from the foundation’s Maine Theater Fund, which was established by an anonymous couple in 2005.