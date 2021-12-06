Today is Monday. Temps will range from high 40s to high 50s with freezing rain expected in the morning and rain in the afternoon. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The latest on the coronavirus in Maine

Twenty-four people have died in Maine fires so far this year, with the three latest deaths coming early Sunday morning following a fire at a house on Union Street in Bangor. Three homeless men — Andrew Allen, 56; Dylan Smith, 31; and Tim Tuttle, 28 — were identified as the victims by the Maine Department of Public Safety.





State health officials said Wednesday that there should be news in the coming weeks about improving access to booster shots.

Chief Orono rallied the Penobscot Nation to the Colonial cause during the Revolutionary War.

The equipment needed to perform PFAS testing costs approximately $450,000 but represents a significant and critical investment if Maine is to aggressively investigate PFAS contamination.

“They’re not afraid of hard work and they want you to push and challenge them. They’re ready for success.”

The women of the Lady Knox Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are working on a book detailing the Tolman Cemetery’s history and the lives of the 42 early American war veterans who are buried there.

The study will determine phosphorous levels in the lake and how it can be best cared for.

It is a dream agenda for housing wonks, but it would be a major intervention into local government in a state that values home rule.

