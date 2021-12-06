Today is Monday. Temps will range from high 40s to high 50s with freezing rain expected in the morning and rain in the afternoon. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 cases from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Check out our tracker for more information.
This has been Maine’s deadliest year for fires since 2014
Twenty-four people have died in Maine fires so far this year, with the three latest deaths coming early Sunday morning following a fire at a house on Union Street in Bangor. Three homeless men — Andrew Allen, 56; Dylan Smith, 31; and Tim Tuttle, 28 — were identified as the victims by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Mainers are struggling to get COVID booster shots
State health officials said Wednesday that there should be news in the coming weeks about improving access to booster shots.
There’s little known about the early life of the Penobscot chief who is Orono’s namesake
Chief Orono rallied the Penobscot Nation to the Colonial cause during the Revolutionary War.
Outdoors advocacy group wants Maine to create instate lab to test for ‘forever chemicals’
The equipment needed to perform PFAS testing costs approximately $450,000 but represents a significant and critical investment if Maine is to aggressively investigate PFAS contamination.
14-year-old twin sensations are turning Nokomis basketball into the most exciting team in the state
“They’re not afraid of hard work and they want you to push and challenge them. They’re ready for success.”
After cleaning up a cemetery, midcoast women are now telling the stories of veterans buried there
The women of the Lady Knox Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are working on a book detailing the Tolman Cemetery’s history and the lives of the 42 early American war veterans who are buried there.
Newport to have watershed study done on Sebasticook Lake for 1st time in 2 decades
The study will determine phosphorous levels in the lake and how it can be best cared for.
Maine’s aggressive housing policy push runs into history of strong local control
It is a dream agenda for housing wonks, but it would be a major intervention into local government in a state that values home rule.
In other Maine news …
A marathon about Millinocket returns to give the town an economic boost
Photos: Bangor lights up downtown holiday tree
Bangor residents say ‘porch pirates’ are taking their packages
CMP parent company accused of wasteful spending to pad payouts
Belfast woman charged after attempting to attack teenager at home
Rockport hotel under construction must scale back rooms, return to town for review, judge rules