Dylan Smith in an undated photograph. He was one of three people who died in a house fire on Union Street in Bangor on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Courtesy of Diane Gasch

Three homeless men were identified as the three who died in a fire early Sunday morning on Union Street in Bangor.

Andrew Allen, 56; Dylan Smith, 31; and Tim Tuttle, 28, were identified as the victims Sunday night by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Bangor Fire Department and Bangor Police Department responded to a 911 call at 4:43 a.m. about a structure fire at 194 and 196 Union Street. The two-story duplex had been condemned and had sat vacant for the past year, Moss said.





The building, without heat or hot water, had been condemned by the city of Bangor since March 2017.

A neighbor who declined to be named said that he had seen eight people living in the house over the past week.

Two people escaped the fire, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. An ambulance transported one to the hospital with minor injuries, while a passerby assisted the other person, Moss said.

Smith grew up in Howland, and had been homeless since 2013, according to his aunt, Diane Gasch.

Smith had previously worked in construction and at LaBree’s Bakery in Old Town, Gasch said. She had last seen him in May at his mother’s home in Howland, though he had most recently lived in Portland and Bangor.

The cause of the fire that took Smith, Tuttle and Allen’s lives was undetermined as of Sunday night but firefighters planned to return to the property on Monday to continue their investigation, Moss said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will perform autopsies on the three men’s bodies.