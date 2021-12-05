Three people have died and two are in the hospital after a fire broke out at an uninhabited home on Union Street in Bangor Sunday morning.

The fire started shortly before 5 a.m. at a 2-story, residential-style home at 196/198 Union St, according to Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department.

The home appeared to be uninhabited as windows and doors were boarded, he said.





The State Fire Marshal, Bangor Police Department investigators and crime scene technicians are on site. The identity of the deceased is pending.

Union Street, between Hammond and High streets will remain closed for several hours.