Bangorians braved the cold to kick off the holiday season as the city lit up its annual holiday tree.
People started gathering in West Market Square just after 5 p.m. Friday to watch the city turn on the lights wrapped around the tree at 5:30 p.m. The 35-foot tree was taken from Hodgdon Road in Levant by Dan Sprague, a Bangor Resident and holiday tree volunteer, according to the city’s Facebook Post.
People huddled together to keep warm and listened as performers from the Penobscot Theater Company sang a song from the company’s current show “A Miracle on 34th Street.”
Nearby businesses stayed open later, and people could get warm drinks and treats at West Market Square Cafe. Others took a seat in nearby restaurants like Paddy Murphy’s to watch the show.
After a countdown, the tree was lit up and carolers started singing a holiday medley by the tree to close out the event.
Sawyer Loftus
Sawyer Loftus is a reporter covering Old Town, Orono and the surrounding areas.
