Bangorians braved the cold to kick off the holiday season as the city lit up its annual holiday tree.

A child sits on the shoulders of an adult during the Bangor holiday tree lighting ceremony downtown, Dec. 3, 2021. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

A crowd mills about in downtown Bangor after the holiday tree was officially lit, Dec. 3, 2021. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

People started gathering in West Market Square just after 5 p.m. Friday to watch the city turn on the lights wrapped around the tree at 5:30 p.m. The 35-foot tree was taken from Hodgdon Road in Levant by Dan Sprague, a Bangor Resident and holiday tree volunteer, according to the city’s Facebook Post.

Carolers sing under the Bangor holiday tree following the ceremony lighting the tree, Dec. 3, 2021. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

People huddled together to keep warm and listened as performers from the Penobscot Theater Company sang a song from the company’s current show “A Miracle on 34th Street.”

Actors from the Penobscot Theater Company’s performance of “A Miracle on 34th Street” sing to a crowd during the Bangor holiday tree lighting, Dec. 3, 2021. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

Nearby businesses stayed open later, and people could get warm drinks and treats at West Market Square Cafe. Others took a seat in nearby restaurants like Paddy Murphy’s to watch the show.

Diners glance out the windows of Paddy Murphy’s Irish Pub, waiting for the Bangor Holiday Tree lighting to start, Dec. 3, 2021. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

Reggie (center) receives pets from attendees of the Bangor holiday tree lighting downtown, Dec. 3, 2021. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

After a countdown, the tree was lit up and carolers started singing a holiday medley by the tree to close out the event.

People watch and record carolers sing during the holiday tree lighting in downtown Bangor, Dec. 3, 2021. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

People take turn spinning a prize wheel during the Holiday Tree lighting ceremony in downtown Bangor, Dec. 3, 2021. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN