The latest on the coronavirus in Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 cases from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Check out our tracker for more information.

The omicron variant caught the attention of health officials due to quick growth in cases in South Africa and genetic analysis showing it has more mutations than previous strains.





ALSO: In response to the new variant, the United States and Canada joined the European Union and several other countries in instituting travel restrictions on visitors from southern Africa.

AND: What we know and don’t know on new COVID variant

What used to be a bad day is now every day in Maine’s hospitals.

The case, filed in federal court in Bangor in 2018, challenges a state law under which towns without public high schools pay tuition so local students can attend a public or private school of their choice in another community as long as it’s not a religious school.

College of the Atlantic President Darron Collins said that the school’s most important element of its sustainability work is student involvement.

Some are finding out that simple does not mean cheap, and rising costs, supply chain issues and even the weather are forcing many homesteaders in Maine to rethink their plans and priorities.

It’s another example of how the opioid epidemic has worsened during the pandemic, with 2021 on track to be the deadliest year yet for drug overdoses.

Reducing his carbon footprint is the one project Cameron Clark is most passionate about.

Pepper’s Landing is named after Old Town native Ralph “Pepper” Martin, who was born in 1914 and was a Maine Guide from 1930 to 1980.

The ambulance is the first of its kind in the Bangor region, and it shows how Hampden’s fire department has grown with the community that hosts it.

