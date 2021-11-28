A hiker was rescued in Aroostook State Park Friday afternoon after slipping and falling 40 feet down a vertical drop.

Zara Gillis, 37, suffered a possible broken hip, facial lacerations and was unable to walk after she slipped on a snowy area on the trail to the south peak, according to Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

A helicopter was requested to assist in the rescue, but the Maine Forest Service and Maine National Guard were unable to respond due to snow and winds, he said.

A team of first responders and volunteers were able to secure her in a litter and used ropes to assist in the 1 1/2 hour carry-out, he said.

Gillis was then taken to AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle.