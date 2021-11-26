Instead of starting the turkey and preparing the stuffing on Thursday morning, residents on Bangor’s Crestmont Road were hard at work trying to get half-frozen eggs off their cars.

They were among residents on multiple streets on Bangor’s west side who woke up to find their cars egged, leaving car owners to work quickly to salvage their paint jobs before Thanksgiving festivities got underway.

Dawne Partridge’s son’s truck sits on Crestmont Road, covered in frozen eggs. Courtesy Dawne Partridge

For Crestmont Road resident Dawne Partridge, it was a rude awakening to find that all of her family’s cars were egged when she went out to her car at 4:30 a.m. to drive to her 13-hour shift at a nursing home.

Her car, both of her sons’ cars and her husband’s were all egged.

If the temperatures hadn’t dipped below freezing Wednesday night into early Thursday morning it might have been easier to laugh off the incident as a silly prank, but the low temperatures caused the eggs to freeze, which can leave long-lasting damage to cars’ paint jobs, Partridge said.

A frozen egg sits, cemented to the window of Bangor resident Dawne Partridge’s car. Courtesy of Dawne Partridge

“I had to go through the carwash three times yesterday,” she said Friday. “And they did a premium wash and I still have eggs on my car that I can’t get off. I would say there were an entire dozen — maybe a dozen-and-a-half were used just on the vehicles in front of my house.”

Partridge and her neighbor, Lori Lee, both counted the cars on their street and said six to seven cars on Crestmont alone were hit by eggs. All of them were parked on the street.

But the eggings don’t appear to have been limited to Crestmont, Partridge said.

“When I went up to Silver Road, there were three that I saw there. And then I went up Norway Road, and there were a few. It was the whole neighborhood,” Partridge said.

Dawne Partridge’s son’s Ford Mustang sits on Crestmont Road, covered in frozen eggs. Courtesy Dawne Partridge

So far, Bangor police have received only two complaints from residents who said their vehicles were egged, according to Sgt. Wade Betters. Police believe it happened at some point after sundown Wednesday or early Thursday morning, he said.

One resident on Union Street reported Thursday morning that their vehicles had been hit. A resident on Norway Road reported Thursday evening that their car was egged, Betters said.

“Some people may have chosen not to file a police report. That’s often the case with egging’s which result in no damage,” he said. “Either way, it’s a headache for the property owner.”

For the residents of Crestmont Road, the most perplexing part of the situation is that no one’s home surveillance cameras caught any footage.

Partridge said her cameras are sensitive and tend to pick up any movement in the street in front of her home and her driveway. But all that her cameras picked up was her coming home just after 11 p.m. Wednesday and leaving at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, she said.

The cameras at Lee’s house also pick up most activity. But again, she said, her cameras captured nothing, and her dogs didn’t bark, either.

“You know, the mailman is three minutes early and you’d think, with these dogs, somebody was getting slaughtered in our front yard,” she said. “Eggs being thrown at my husband’s vehicle, and the dogs are in la-la land.”

Lee and Partridge said they’re taking the eggings in stride despite the headaches they caused.

But for Partridge, her tumultuous Thanksgiving didn’t end with the egging. While she was at the car wash trying to get the egg off, her car got stuck, she said.

“The car wash broke down with me inside of it. That’s why I’m left just kind of laughing about it. How does this happen?” Partridge said.

The situation could have been much worse, Lee said.

“Thank goodness tires were not slashed, windshields were not smashed. Yes, paint jobs got scratched, but it wasn’t true damage,” she said. “We’re all still out driving today.”