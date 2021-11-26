People lined up outside big-box stores in the early morning hours across Bangor to jump on Black Friday deals.

Outside Best Buy just before doors opened at 5:00 a.m. Friday about 50 people stood in line waiting to get in. Once the doors opened more people emerged from their cars to stream into the building.

Shoppers wait outside the Bangor location just before it opened for Black Friday shoppers at 5 a.m. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

Just before 7:00 a.m., a smaller crowd of about a dozen people were gathered outside the Target in Bangor, waiting for the doors to open.





Shoppers wait outside of Target to open its doors to Black Friday shoppers. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

This second Black Friday of the COVID-19 pandemic, shoppers are expected to spend more, too, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

Shoppers are expected to pay on average between 5 percent to 17 percent more for toys, clothing, appliances, TVs and other purchases on Black Friday this year compared with last year, Aurelien Duthoit, senior sector adviser at Allianz Research, told the AP.

Shoppers enter the Bangor Best Buy on Black Friday, just after 5 a.m. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

TVs will see the highest price spikes on average, up 17 percent from a year ago, according to the research firm.

Meanwhile, the National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, predicts holiday sales will increase 8.5 percent to 10.5 percent compared with the 2020 holiday period.

