Today is Monday. A warm front will bring rain and wind into the southern part of the state, with temperatures in the mid-40s across Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Some workers, including about 100 at Bath Iron Works, are protesting the federal vaccine mandate. They have the potential to create disruptions in a tight labor market and have become the latest roadblock in overcoming the vaccine hesitancy that allowed the COVID-19 crisis to take a devastating turn over the summer.

The deluge of commercials for and against Central Maine Power Co.’s hydropower corridor will stop once Maine votes on Question 1. But the outcome will spark more controversy and court battles from both sides of the project, legal experts say.





Since the first day of school this fall, there’s been one person cooking and serving two meals a day, five days a week for the more than 500 students at Orono Middle-High School.

Three council seats are up for grabs in Portland this election season. None of them include candidates seeking reelection, ensuring new faces for one at-large seat and two districts repping some of the city’s most rapidly transforming neighborhoods.

Penobscot County is home to the highest percentage of Maine’s drug trafficking cases this year, a figure that has nearly doubled over the past two years, according to data from the state’s court system.

As Bangor inches closer to taking a vote that would make it the first community in Maine to ban flavored tobacco sales, supporters and opponents of the measure are digging in their heels in a debate between health advocates and those who see a ban as ineffective and punitive to businesses and adult users.

It’s been more than 40 years since the annual stipend Rockland city councilors recieve has increased, but it could jump substantially — by 500 percent — if voters approve a proposed raise at the polls next month.

Aside from full-time residents and their families as well as building staff, hardly anyone has been inside the Bangor House at the corner of Main and Union streets in downtown Bangor for more than 40 years, ever since it was turned into apartments in the late 1970s.

In January 2020, the 42-foot fishing boat Hayley Ann sank 50 miles southeast of Portland. The Coast Guard never determined what happened. No distress call was sent. Only an automated emergency beacon alerted them to the tragedy.

In other Maine news …

