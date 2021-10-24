A New Gloucester woman was injured after her car spun off the road and hit a tree on Saturday afternoon.

Tasha Dostie, 50, was traveling northeast in her 2002 Volkswagen Beetle on the Snow Hill Road when she left the road. When Dotsie overcorrected, she went into a sideways spin and hit a tree, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine State Police.

Jaws of life had to be used to get Dotsie out of the car and she was taken to a local hospital with injuries not deemed to be life-threatening, Moss said.

Speed was a factor in the crash, she said.