An Auburn boy who was found in Range Pond in Poland on Friday has died, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

The 4-year-old’s mother reported him missing after the two of them became separated during a walk. Officials searched the area and found him in the water, Androscoggin Chief Deputy William Gagne told the newspaper.

The boy was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he died on Saturday morning.

The death is not considered suspicious, Gagne told the Sun Journal.