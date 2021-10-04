The number of Mainers who are hospitalized with COVID-19 has dipped below 200 for the first time since Sept. 16.

On Monday, 192 Mainers were hospitalized with the coronavirus throughout the state, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state saw a high number of hospitalizations throughout the month of September, and on Sept. 24, a record 235 Mainers were hospitalized with the virus, state data showed.





As the highly-infectious delta variant spread throughout the state, the Maine CDC reported 925 positive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 30 in the highest single-day increase the state has seen since the onset of the pandemic.

However, hospitalizations from the coronavirus are down in the Bangor area, and more than 75 percent of Maine adults have been vaccinated against COVID-19. From Aug. 27 to Sep. 24, about 30 percent of new coronavirus hospitalizations in Maine (48 out of 159) were of vaccinated patients, according to Maine CDC data.

Dr. James Jarvis, COVID-19 senior physician executive with Northern Light Health, noted that the vast majority of hospitalizations within the hospital system were still among unvaccinated people, and said that he feels as though “the vaccine is still clearly our best way out of this pandemic.”

On Monday, 62 Mainers were hospitalized with the coronavirus and in critical care, while 21 Mainers were on ventilators, according to state data.

The Maine CDC will release COVID-19 data from the weekend on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.