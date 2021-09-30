This story will be updated.

Maine passed another grim milestone on Thursday when for the second straight day COVID-19 infections hit a record 925.

That comes a day after the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 867 more cases, surpassing the previous single-day record set on Jan. 14, when 834 were reported.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 89,989, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 89,064 on Wednesday.

Of those, 64,237 have been confirmed positive, while 25,752 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 1,022.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 7,382. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 7,109 on Wednesday.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 6.91 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 665.45.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 589.7, up from 559.3 the day before, up from 465.9 a week ago and up from 245.3 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,487 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 18.58 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (9,689), Aroostook (3,304), Cumberland (20,058), Franklin (1,860), Hancock (2,235), Kennebec (8,461), Knox (1,654), Lincoln (1,590), Oxford (4,444), Penobscot (10,394), Piscataquis (1,136), Sagadahoc (1,755), Somerset (3,579), Waldo (2,084), Washington (1,443) and York (16,300) counties. Information about where an additional three cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 2,178 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 872,585 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 73.7 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 43,350,990 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 695,123 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.