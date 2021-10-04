Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to high 50s from north to south, with decreasing clouds across northern and eastern Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 741 coronavirus cases across the state Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,026.

Chinese media outlets have suggested that a November 2019 shipment of Maine lobster was a “Pandora’s box” that unleashed the global COVID-19 pandemic.





The Cumberland County Jail isn’t taking any new prisoners while the facility copes with a rash of COVID-19 cases.

Despite having the highest vaccination rates in the country, there are constant reminders for most New England states of the viciousness of the COVID-19 delta variant.

The decline could be a sign of things to come for the rest of the state.

Known decades ago as a mill town that commuters drove through, Westbrook has become increasingly seen as a good place to live and is growing at a faster rate than Portland and many other area suburbs.

Maine’s public works agencies are the latest witness to pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions, inflation and other problems.

Maine has long had a robust system for allowing absentee voting, allowing voters to request an absentee ballot for any reason.

The secret is on the walls — huge murals of a lighthouse, a sponge-painted forest of autumn trees and tidy colonial houses, a sailboat scudding on the bay and more.

Installing those connections is estimated to cost the town a minimum of $1.8 million.

Though the guide’s accuracy is disputed, that hasn’t stopped Tammy Ouellette from taking its every word as gospel.

Ubald Theriault’s disappearance captured the attention of St. John Valley residents who enjoyed a virtually crime free existence in 1966.

James Moreau crashed nearly every type of vehicle imaginable and set himself on fire for the entertainment of crowds across the country.

Some of the potential benefits are small, but they can add up.

Canadian company plans to restore ferry service to Maine next year

Midcoast towns are adding electric vehicles to their fleets

Maine to use lottery to give out more scalloping licenses

Destroyer named for Sen. Carl Levin is christened at Bath Iron Works

Janet Mills’ administration applies for federal lease for offshore wind test site

UMaine men’s hockey gets 7-0 exhibition thumping from Quinnipiac

Maine schools getting help to improve internet access

Longtime local racer is now leasing the Unity Raceway