A Canadian company plans to bring ferry service back to Bar Harbor next year, restoring service between Maine and Nova Scotia.

Bay Ferries operated ferry service from Bar Harbor to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, for more than a decade before moving to Portland and ending service in 2009.

Bay Ferries tried to return for the 2019 season but failed to get the ferry terminal renovated and approved in time. Then came the pandemic that scuttled service in 2020 and 2021.

Now the company is ready to try again with a high-speed catamaran-style ferry called “The Cat.”