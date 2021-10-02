The Cumberland County Jail isn’t taking any new prisoners while the facility copes with a rash of COVID-19 cases.

The jail is reporting 10 inmates and 13 staff are infected with COVID-19.

As a precaution the jail is refusing any new prisoners, diverting them to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset or to the York County Jail in Alfred.





“We basically shut down the jail. We don’t want to take any unnecessary risks of having somebody bring it in. We have enough risk with employees bringing it in, so we’ve basically shut down all intake,” Sheriff Kevin Joyce said.

The sheriff said there are 13 vacancies, which is putting added pressure on jail staff. He said he hopes to reopen the jail to new prisoners in about two weeks.

Right now about 50 percent of the staff at the jail are vaccinated.