Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Saturday reported another 741 coronavirus cases across the state.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 91,468, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 90,727 on Friday.

Of those, 65,294 have been confirmed positive, while 26,174 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

A man and a woman in their 50s and 80s from Cumberland and Kennebec counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,026.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 7,559. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 7,405 on Friday.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 5.54 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 683.41.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 612.3, up from 593.1 the day before, up from 469.3 a week ago and up from 281.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,521 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 18.84 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (9,796), Aroostook (3,360), Cumberland (20,323), Franklin (1,888), Hancock (2,342), Kennebec (8,626), Knox (1,673), Lincoln (1,607), Oxford (4,501), Penobscot (10,680), Piscataquis (1,159), Sagadahoc (1,771), Somerset (3,657), Waldo (2,094), Washington (1,477) and York (16,511) counties. Information about where an additional three cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 1,826 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Saturday, 876,059 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 74 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 43,621,268 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 700,327 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.