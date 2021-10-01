This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Friday reported another 738 coronavirus cases across the state.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 90,727, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 89,989 on Thursday.

Of those, 64,782 have been confirmed positive, while 25,945 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Two men in their 80s and 70s from Penobscot and Waldo counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,024.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 7,405. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 7,382 on Thursday.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 5.51 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 677.87.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 593.4, up from 589.4 the day before, up from 465.4 a week ago and up from 260.3 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,503 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 18.70 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (9,747), Aroostook (3,333), Cumberland (20,217), Franklin (1,878), Hancock (2,284), Kennebec (8,540), Knox (1,655), Lincoln (1,599), Oxford (4,470), Penobscot (10,519), Piscataquis (1,146), Sagadahoc (1,761), Somerset (3,634), Waldo (2,084), Washington (1,466) and York (16,392) counties. Information about where an additional two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 2,382 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 873,722 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 73.8 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 43,367,242 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 695,418 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.