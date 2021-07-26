Today is Monday. There will be intermittent rain and thunderstorms throughout the state, with temperatures reaching the low 80s. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus
The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 70 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the largest single-day increase since May. Six more Mainers have died, bringing the statewide death toll to 897.
Thousands flocked to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday for the first time in 16 months to see some of the world’s top bull riders compete in the menacing rodeo sport.
Several states scaled back their reporting of COVID-19 statistics this month just as cases across the country started to skyrocket, depriving the public of real-time information on outbreaks, cases, hospitalizations and deaths in their communities.
The pandemic made Maine’s affordable housing problem worse
Swaths of Mainers are finding they can no longer afford to live in the communities where they’ve planted roots are being thrust into housing insecurity as they compete to find a place to live.
Pandemic-related home foreclosures didn’t spike as expected, but that could change soon
Two upcoming milestones will determine whether the aid and hot housing market can help struggling owners stay in their homes.
Fewer older Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 after vaccine drive
The average age of Mainers hospitalized with the virus has fallen to 57, down from 72 in January.
Refurbished scoreboard revives memories of a Maine school that’s been closed for 53 years
A narrow, horizontal scoreboard with lighted numbers for the team scores flanking a clock-like timer displayed all the pivotal information for the Railroaders’ home games for many years.
Off-duty game warden helps save Aroostook County man injured in saw mishap
“As anybody would be, he was pretty frantic,” Charles Brown said. “He actually said, ‘I think I’m going to bleed to death.’”
Bangor airport traffic returns to 2019 levels as tourists resume traveling
Most of the new travel is for leisure as out-of-staters travel to Maine for vacations and Mainers travel around the country.
Rick Bennett has fought in Maine’s biggest political battles since his State House return
Rick Bennett’s trajectory this session has at times aligned him with Democrats and led him to actively defy his own party.
Columbus ship replica met with controversy quietly winds down its time in Maine
While the ship’s journey to Bangor was canceled, the vessel remained in Maine, offering paid tours.
In other Maine news
Unvaccinated Maine lawyer required to wear mask during trial
Portland police responded appropriately to Black Lives Matter protest, independent review finds
Bruce Poliquin wants to transform former Bath cannery into housing complex and public park
Maine lawmaker who opposed coronavirus restrictions reportedly has COVID-19
Fire breaks out at Frenchville elementary school
‘Severely’ hypothermic 80-year-old Belfast man found in shallow ditch