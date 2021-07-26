Today is Monday. There will be intermittent rain and thunderstorms throughout the state, with temperatures reaching the low 80s. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 70 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the largest single-day increase since May. Six more Mainers have died, bringing the statewide death toll to 897.

Thousands flocked to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday for the first time in 16 months to see some of the world’s top bull riders compete in the menacing rodeo sport.





Several states scaled back their reporting of COVID-19 statistics this month just as cases across the country started to skyrocket, depriving the public of real-time information on outbreaks, cases, hospitalizations and deaths in their communities.

Swaths of Mainers are finding they can no longer afford to live in the communities where they’ve planted roots are being thrust into housing insecurity as they compete to find a place to live.

Two upcoming milestones will determine whether the aid and hot housing market can help struggling owners stay in their homes.

The average age of Mainers hospitalized with the virus has fallen to 57, down from 72 in January.

A narrow, horizontal scoreboard with lighted numbers for the team scores flanking a clock-like timer displayed all the pivotal information for the Railroaders’ home games for many years.

“As anybody would be, he was pretty frantic,” Charles Brown said. “He actually said, ‘I think I’m going to bleed to death.’”

Most of the new travel is for leisure as out-of-staters travel to Maine for vacations and Mainers travel around the country.

Rick Bennett’s trajectory this session has at times aligned him with Democrats and led him to actively defy his own party.

While the ship’s journey to Bangor was canceled, the vessel remained in Maine, offering paid tours.

In other Maine news

Unvaccinated Maine lawyer required to wear mask during trial

Portland police responded appropriately to Black Lives Matter protest, independent review finds

Bruce Poliquin wants to transform former Bath cannery into housing complex and public park

Maine lawmaker who opposed coronavirus restrictions reportedly has COVID-19

Fire breaks out at Frenchville elementary school

‘Severely’ hypothermic 80-year-old Belfast man found in shallow ditch