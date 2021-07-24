An 80-year-old Beflast man was found in a “severely” hypothermic state Saturday morning in a shallow, water-filled ditch.

Harold Buckmore was reported missing early Saturday morning when his wife awoke at 3 a.m. to find him gone from their Hunt Road home, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Belfast police searched the area, and eventually game wardens joined the effort about 4:30 a.m.

Game Warden Chad Robertson and his canine partner Storm followed a track about a half mile down Hunt Road and onto Jesse Robbins Road, where they found Buckmore in the woods laying in a shallow, water-filled ditch about 7 a.m., Latti said.

Buckmore was unable to get up because he was shaking and “severely” hypothermic, according to Latti.

He was taken to Waldo County General Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition and recovering.

No additional information was available Saturday.