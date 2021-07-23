Fewer older Mainers are being hospitalized with COVID-19 after this year’s vaccine drive.

Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday morning that the average age of Mainers hospitalized with the virus has fallen to 57, down from 72 in January.

“As older Mainers have been vaccinated, the virus is infecting a younger population,” Shah said.

So far, about 84 percent of Mainers 80 or older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 93 percent of those in their 70s have been and 84 percent of those in their 60s. Vaccination rates are markedly lower in younger Mainers: 70 percent for Mainers in their 50s, 62 percent for those in their 40s, 58 percent of those in their 30s and 51 percent of those in their 20s, according to the Maine CDC.

But that comes as new hospitalizations have fallen overall since Jan. 7, when they peaked for the year at 20. New hospitalizations now hover in the single digits.

On Friday, another 54 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state and no new deaths, according to the Maine CDC. That brings the total number of cases reported across Maine to 69,834 and the death toll remains at 891.