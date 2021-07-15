Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to mid-80s, with fog in the morning across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The latest on the coronavirus

COVID-19 cases are rising globally as variants become an international threat to coronavirus recovery.

A gardener at the Essex Street site discovered sometime after 5 p.m. on Tuesday that roughly 24 to 30 of the garden’s 203 beds had their plants damaged or pulled out of the soil.

Days after the death of 3-year-old Maddox Williams, his grandmother told detectives that she knew something more was going on with him than a stomachache.

A rapid drug screen used on Hailey Goding when she entered the hospital in June returned positive results for fentanyl, according to a recent Maine State Police report.

Bangor and Orono hope to develop a plan that aligns with the State’s four-year plan to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030, decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

Justices with the Maine Supreme Judicial Court met in session Wednesday at Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor for the first time in four years to hear oral arguments in the case.

Live events will return to Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center for the first time in 16 months when 40 of the nation’s top professional bull riders come later this month, organizers said.

Most are small or out of the way and easy to pass over, but you have no excuse to not see them now.

In other Maine news:

Traffic diverted around stuck truck at the head of Penobscot Narrows Bridge

CMP denies lawmakers’ claim that it can’t meet tree-cutting requirements on corridor project

Maine trial backlog to hinder Legislature’s ramped-up probe of child welfare system

Regulators approve double digit rate hike for CMP customers

Maine will be better able to protect deer during the winter thanks to an influx of money

New $32 million border station in the works for Houlton

Portland is a ‘heat island’ and it’s only getting hotter

Consolidated Communications union votes to authorize strike over use of outside contractors

New child tax payments will start hitting bank accounts July 15. Find out if you’re eligible.

State human rights report sides with teacher who alleged anti-LGBTQ bias at Brewer High School

Report finds Maine renters face increasingly unaffordable housing costs