Legislators who visited the first segment of Central Maine Power Co.’s hydropower corridor in a remote part of Somerset County said the utility cannot meet permit requirements and asked regulators Wednesday to stop cutting trees there until protections are put into place.

They said the nature and age of the forest prevents CMP from being able to meet the tapering requirements in the permit, which should be reevaluated. The $1 billion New England Clean Energy Connect is one of the largest and most controversial projects in the state’s history, with many environmentalists and residents questioning its value to the state.

The representatives also asked the commissioner of Maine’s Board of Environmental Protection in a letter to have the board take jurisdiction over the project. The board is part of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, which issued a permit for the project, but it can enforce environmental protection laws independently.





The permit requires the tree cutting to be tapered to preserve the natural environment and wildlife, but the lawmakers said the cutting was in a straight line and wider than allowed in some areas, and that the state’s permit requirements are impossible for the project to meet.

“It was a mission that could never be accomplished,” Rep. Scott Landry, D-Farmington, said of the permit conditions during a news conference in Johnson Mountain Township on June 24.

Representatives for the CMP affiliate handling the project were not immediately available for comment.

The state permit allows for the clear cut in the Upper Kennebec Region to be a maximum of 54 feet wide, with 16-foot tapering zones. The legislators, all of whom have been critical of the project, observed that at least five locations on about 10 miles of the corridor were wider than the allowable distance in those areas. They provided aerial and ground photographs of the area where CMP is working on the corridor in a report.

The legislators said they did not talk to CMP about their findings, but instead are acting to hold the state permitting department accountable. The environmental protection board’s responsibility is to oversee the environmental department and to represent the public on projects of statewide significance, Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, said.

“They [the BEP] have a chance to address CMP’s inability to meet the tapering condition in segment one,” Bennett said. “They need to stop this nonsense now and do their job.”

Other legislators said public lands were wrongfully leased for the project. Those leases have been the subject of a lawsuit against Maine’s Bureau of Parks and Lands, which approved the leases. The legislators said leases on the land should have had two-thirds approval by the Legislature.

Specifically, the corridor runs by two heritage fisheries, at Little Wilson Hill Pond and Wilson Hill Pond, which have native trout that haven’t been stocked. Rep. Lori Gramlich, D-Old Orchard Beach, said she fears what will happen if the project continues as is on what she called “pristine” land.

“This is really going to have profound implications on our environment, and that impacts every single one of us,” she said. “So it’s really incumbent upon us to be mindful, pay attention and act now.”