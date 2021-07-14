This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A backlog of serious Maine criminal trials may hinder a ramped-up legislative probe into the child welfare system, a top state attorney said on Wednesday.

The high-profile deaths of four Maine children within a month — three of which were allegedly at the hands of parents — has led to increased scrutiny of the embattled system. It has been under fire in recent years since 2018 after two other child deaths, and the state is partnering with a national organization to help investigate the recent ones.

The Office of Child and Family Services has set a 90-day timeline for Casey Family Services to complete its work and to give recommendations on how the state can improve its child welfare practices. But the sensitive nature of these cases and long-standing backlogs could create delays in releasing criminal investigative files to lawmakers and the public.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Marchese, the state’s top homicide prosecutor, told the Legislature’s watchdog panel on Wednesday that the most recent child death cases may not conclude for up to two years from now. The state could share details with Casey Family Services, but it could not give them to the panel or its investigators under confidentiality laws.

It could complicate the view into the child welfare system as lawmakers wrestle with further action. More kids entered the system during the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s child welfare ombudsman has said the state still struggles with investigations into child safety and assessing whether children should be left with parents, while the state touts strides in child safety and staff training.

“If the knowledge and information on how to reform our department and our systems exists, what is keeping us from succeeding?” said Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast, one of two lawmakers who asked the committee to further investigate the child welfare system.

The committee unanimously directed the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability on Wednesday to review how it could broaden its work surrounding the system. The office is expected to come back in August with a revised plan that could include a look into child safety practices and legislative oversight, in addition to a planned frontline worker survey.

Todd Landry, the director of the Office of Child and Family Services, said he was confident the court delays would not affect the state review and its ability to make improvements, but he acknowledged that it could hinder other reviews, including that of another state panel that investigates all child deaths in Maine.