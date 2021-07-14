A truck hauling a large MRI machine to Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor got stuck Wednesday afternoon near the entrance to the Penobscot Narrows Bridge in Prospect.

A Waldo County dispatcher said that northbound traffic on Route 1 has been diverted to detour around the truck, which she described as “bottomed out.” Traffic heading from Waldo County to Hancock County is being rerouted in a wide circle from Route 1 to Route 1A to state Route 174, and then back to Route 1 and the bridge.

The dispatcher said at 5:30 p.m. it was too soon to tell when the truck will be moved, but she estimated it would be quite some time.

Maine State Police was escorting the truck and Stockton Fire and Rescue crews are helping reroute traffic, she said.