Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Twenty more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 854. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The longtime York County Jail administrator has been terminated for his handling of a COVID-19 outbreak last year that infected dozens of inmates, staff members and their families.
3-year-old child dies after family member brings him to Belfast hospital
That marks the third high-profile death of a young child in the Bangor region in less than a month.
Maine senators split as GOP filibuster halts Democrats’ signature voting bill
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins argued the bill was introduced to “to enhance partisan messaging” and would “take away the rights of people in each of the 50 states to determine which election rules work best for their citizens.”
What shoppers need to know about Maine’s plastic bag ban
After July 1, stores and restaurants will not be allowed to provide single-use plastic bags.
Maine’s country music artists thrived outside the Nashville limelight
Peter Guralnick’s new book “Looking to Get Lost” chronicles his personal pantheon of great American artists like Merle Haggard, Bill Monroe, Solomon Burke and Maine’s own Dick Curless.
Ellsworth will seek money to extend popular trail despite concerns over having to plow it
Ellsworth city councilors on Monday decided to apply for a state grant that would fund the extension of a popular paved walking path south from Birch Avenue to Main Street, even though some said they weren’t keen on having to start plowing the path in winter.
Nordic Aquafarms trial opens with trip to mudflat in Belfast
Ownership of the mudflat is important because it’s where Nordic Aquafarms intends to bury pipes to funnel water to and from Penobscot Bay.
Maine company sues federal government to keep skilled French worker on the job
A Kennebunk industrial coating company is suing the immigration service and other U.S. government agencies over not renewing a work visa for a French employee who the company claims has unique expertise in the company’s processes.
In other Maine news …
Skowhegan stands up for local business after its Pride flag was vandalized
Possible tornado wreaks havoc in Limestone
Aroostook to host its first Pride parade
Bangor man to serve 11 years for 2020 shooting death in Millinocket
Lewiston woman dies after collision with tractor trailer
New mobile vaccine clinics in the works for Kennebec and Somerset counties
Lewiston Mayor Mark Cayer will not seek reelection
Maine approves converting rail line to trail around Portland
Maine home sales in May continued to rise in contrast to national dip