Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Twenty more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 854. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The longtime York County Jail administrator has been terminated for his handling of a COVID-19 outbreak last year that infected dozens of inmates, staff members and their families.





Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast in October 2020. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

That marks the third high-profile death of a young child in the Bangor region in less than a month.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, walks to the chamber Tuesday as the Senate prepares for a key test vote later on the For the People Act, a sweeping bill that would overhaul the election system and voting rights, at the Capitol in Washington. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite / AP

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins argued the bill was introduced to “to enhance partisan messaging” and would “take away the rights of people in each of the 50 states to determine which election rules work best for their citizens.”

Single-use plastic bags will be banned starting July 1. Credit: Sam Schipani / BDN

After July 1, stores and restaurants will not be allowed to provide single-use plastic bags.

New England country music giant Dick Curless (left) appears in an early publicity photo as the “Tumbleweed Kid” in the late 1940s. Other undated photos show him performing with an unknown trio. Curless is one of the subjects of noted cultural historian Peter Guralnick’s latest book “Looking to Get Lost.” Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Peter Guralnick’s new book “Looking to Get Lost” chronicles his personal pantheon of great American artists like Merle Haggard, Bill Monroe, Solomon Burke and Maine’s own Dick Curless.

Two children stop their bicycles to check for passing cars on Birch Avenue in Ellsworth at the southern end of a city walking and biking path in this 2013 file photo. Credit: Brian Swartz / BDN

Ellsworth city councilors on Monday decided to apply for a state grant that would fund the extension of a popular paved walking path south from Birch Avenue to Main Street, even though some said they weren’t keen on having to start plowing the path in winter.

A sign for the Harriet Hartley Conservation Area marks a piece of disputed land in the intertidal zone near the Little River in Belfast. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

Ownership of the mudflat is important because it’s where Nordic Aquafarms intends to bury pipes to funnel water to and from Penobscot Bay.

Credit: Stock image / Pexels

A Kennebunk industrial coating company is suing the immigration service and other U.S. government agencies over not renewing a work visa for a French employee who the company claims has unique expertise in the company’s processes.

In other Maine news …

Skowhegan stands up for local business after its Pride flag was vandalized

Possible tornado wreaks havoc in Limestone

Aroostook to host its first Pride parade

Bangor man to serve 11 years for 2020 shooting death in Millinocket

Lewiston woman dies after collision with tractor trailer

New mobile vaccine clinics in the works for Kennebec and Somerset counties

Lewiston Mayor Mark Cayer will not seek reelection

Maine approves converting rail line to trail around Portland

Maine home sales in May continued to rise in contrast to national dip