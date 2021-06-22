An 87-year-old woman died after crashing into a tractor trailer in Lisbon on Tuesday afternoon.

Juliette Oullette, of Lewiston, was driving a sedan and pulled out of Littlefield Road onto Route 196 when a tractor trailer, driven by 77-year-old Lewis Phillips of Wilton, collided with her vehicle, The Times Record reported.

Police said that several people stopped and attempted to help at the site of the crash before first responders were able to arrive, according to the newspaper.





Phillips was not injured in the crash while Oullette, who was the only occupant of her vehicle, died at the scene, the newspaper reported.

Route 196 was closed for around four hours after the crash.

The Lisbon Police Department asks that anyone who may have witnessed the accident call 207-353-2500 ext. 1, and ask to speak to Det. Richard St. Amant, the newspaper said.