This story will be updated.

Another 20 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 533. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 582 on Monday.





No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 854.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,864, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 68,844 on Monday.

Of those, 50,354 have been confirmed positive, while 18,510 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 0.15 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 514..52

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 35, down from 36.4 a day ago, down from 45.9 a week ago and down from 192.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 2,063 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 15.41 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,385), Aroostook (1,896), Cumberland (17,232), Franklin (1,377), Hancock (1,374), Kennebec (6,597), Knox (1,145), Lincoln (1,078), Oxford (3,639), Penobscot (6,323), Piscataquis (586), Sagadahoc (1,473), Somerset (2,281), Waldo (1,049), Washington (939) and York (13,490) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 456 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 738,937 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 768,218 have received a final dose.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,554,339 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 602,092 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.